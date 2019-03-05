Dr. Fallon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Fallon, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Fallon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Fallon works at
Locations
University of South Florida Psychiatry3515 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 974-8900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always great for us Many Psychietrists just do medications. He takes time to ask questions and is very kind with children... tries to connect with then which is VERY important to get children to speak freely about what bothers them. Very thorough. I am happy we found him. And for the disgruntled person who gave a 1 star review..... yes he has a long wait list BECAUSE he is good. Shame for leaving 1 star!!!
About Dr. Daniel Fallon, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, French
- 1144371287
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fallon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fallon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fallon works at
Dr. Fallon speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.