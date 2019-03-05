See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Daniel Fallon, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Fallon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Fallon works at USF Health in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    University of South Florida Psychiatry
    3515 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-8900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eating Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Binge Eating Disorder
Eating Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Binge Eating Disorder

Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 05, 2019
    Always great for us Many Psychietrists just do medications. He takes time to ask questions and is very kind with children... tries to connect with then which is VERY important to get children to speak freely about what bothers them. Very thorough. I am happy we found him. And for the disgruntled person who gave a 1 star review..... yes he has a long wait list BECAUSE he is good. Shame for leaving 1 star!!!
    HAPPY customer — Mar 05, 2019
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Fallon, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Fallon, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1144371287
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fallon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fallon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

