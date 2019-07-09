Overview

Dr. Daniel Fabito, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV.



Dr. Fabito works at Fabito Anesthesia & Pain Specialists PC in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.