Overview

Dr. Daniel Eyvazzadeh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Eyvazzadeh works at Eyvazzadeh & Reilly Colon and Rectal Center in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Easton, PA and Coaldale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.