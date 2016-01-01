See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Newburyport, MA
Dr. Daniel Eyink, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Eyink, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.

Dr. Eyink works at Dr Dan's Natural Healing Center in Newburyport, MA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Dr Dan's Natural Healing Center
    3 New Pasture Rd, Newburyport, MA 01950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 462-0023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anna Jaques Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause
Fever
Anemia
Symptomatic Menopause
Fever
Anemia

Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Daniel Eyink, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1730160409
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Providence St Vincent Medical Center
Internship
  • St Vincent Hsp and Med Center Program
Medical Education
  • University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Eyink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eyink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Eyink has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Eyink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Eyink works at Dr Dan's Natural Healing Center in Newburyport, MA. View the full address on Dr. Eyink’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eyink. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eyink.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eyink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eyink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

