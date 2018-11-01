Dr. Evering has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Evering, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Evering, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pitman, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Locations
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA614 Lambs Rd Unit C, Pitman, NJ 08071 Directions
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA994 W Sherman Ave Bldg 1, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA131 Nj-70 Ste 100, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Well, I just saw Dr. Dan Evering and his wonder assistant. I was SUPER concerned about the pain from the injection in my shoulder (I ABHOR NEEDLES, I even prayed that it wouldnt be awful). Anyway, the girl was great! VERY friendly and had a fantastic bedside manner. The Dr. came in and he was equally as pleasant! ZERO rush. He explained everything along the way. If I had to go back for another injection I would not hesitate at all! Honestly, I barely felt it!! Very relieved!
About Dr. Daniel Evering, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1174937395
Education & Certifications
- Crozer-Keystone Health System
- Crozer-Keystone Health System
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Evering. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evering.
