Dr. Daniel Evering, DO

Sports Medicine
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Evering, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pitman, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Evering works at Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA in Pitman, NJ with other offices in Vineland, NJ and Medford, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA
    614 Lambs Rd Unit C, Pitman, NJ 08071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA
    994 W Sherman Ave Bldg 1, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA
    131 Nj-70 Ste 100, Medford, NJ 08055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 01, 2018
Well, I just saw Dr. Dan Evering and his wonder assistant. I was SUPER concerned about the pain from the injection in my shoulder (I ABHOR NEEDLES, I even prayed that it wouldnt be awful). Anyway, the girl was great! VERY friendly and had a fantastic bedside manner. The Dr. came in and he was equally as pleasant! ZERO rush. He explained everything along the way. If I had to go back for another injection I would not hesitate at all! Honestly, I barely felt it!! Very relieved!
Sonny in Vineland, NJ — Nov 01, 2018
About Dr. Daniel Evering, DO

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • 1174937395
Education & Certifications

  • Crozer-Keystone Health System
  • Crozer-Keystone Health System
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Evering has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Evering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Evering. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evering.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evering, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evering appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

