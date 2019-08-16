Dr. Daniel Esteves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esteves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Esteves, MD
Dr. Daniel Esteves, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Daniel Esteves,MD2169 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 Directions (770) 676-5878Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
I love my doctor! He is so professional to all patients. My pregnancy was horrible (due to morning sickness) but he gave me lots of advices. I was nervous the big day and he was very gentle and calm... I love my doctor and I would love to recommend to my friends. I am not planning to have 2nd baby yet, but if I do, i would choose him again!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Bosnian and Spanish
- Tulane University Medical Center
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Ponce School of Medicine
- University of South Carolina At Columbia
