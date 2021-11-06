See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Littleton, CO
Dr. Daniel Esposito, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Daniel Esposito, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Dr. Esposito works at Implant and Oral Surgery Center in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Implant and Oral Surgery Center
    Implant and Oral Surgery Center
6179 S Balsam Way Ste 100, Littleton, CO 80123
(303) 963-0815

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 06, 2021
    Dr. Esposito and his staff are incredible. I recently had bone graphed from my hip to my jaw. When I was originally notified of the necessity of this operation, I was pretty nervous to proceed. Although the operation and the recovery seemed daunting, Dr. Esposito's confidence, expertise and bedside manner made me feel comfortable enough to move forward. The surgery was a success and I am recovering with ease. His staff works together like a family. It is a very comfortable environment that allowed me to confidently proceed with getting more advanced procedures done. Jackie, Alex and Sierra are all assets to his practice. These days it seems hard to find good help but Dr. Esposito does not have that problem. His staff are competent, kind, thoughtful and professional.
    Alex W. — Nov 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Esposito, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Esposito, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043218985
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Esposito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esposito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esposito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esposito works at Implant and Oral Surgery Center in Littleton, CO. View the full address on Dr. Esposito’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esposito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esposito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esposito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

