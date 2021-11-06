Dr. Daniel Esposito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esposito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Esposito, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Esposito, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Locations
Implant and Oral Surgery Center6179 S Balsam Way Ste 100, Littleton, CO 80123 Directions (303) 963-0815
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Esposito and his staff are incredible. I recently had bone graphed from my hip to my jaw. When I was originally notified of the necessity of this operation, I was pretty nervous to proceed. Although the operation and the recovery seemed daunting, Dr. Esposito's confidence, expertise and bedside manner made me feel comfortable enough to move forward. The surgery was a success and I am recovering with ease. His staff works together like a family. It is a very comfortable environment that allowed me to confidently proceed with getting more advanced procedures done. Jackie, Alex and Sierra are all assets to his practice. These days it seems hard to find good help but Dr. Esposito does not have that problem. His staff are competent, kind, thoughtful and professional.
About Dr. Daniel Esposito, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1043218985
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esposito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esposito accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esposito works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esposito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esposito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esposito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.