See All Ophthalmologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Daniel Esmaili, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Esmaili, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Esmaili, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Esmaili works at Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Eastvale, CA, Hesperia, CA and Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Office
    9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 301, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 483-8810
  2. 2
    Eastvale Office
    12442 Limonite Ave Unit 200, Eastvale, CA 91752 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 737-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Hesperia Office
    11959 Mariposa Rd, Hesperia, CA 92345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 956-1100
  4. 4
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    301 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 301, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 204-1410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer
Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Thermal Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Esmaili?

    Nov 19, 2022
    Good
    — Nov 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Esmaili, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Esmaili, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Esmaili to family and friends

    Dr. Esmaili's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Esmaili

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Esmaili, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Esmaili, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629279864
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass Eye and Ear Infirm-Harvard Med Sch
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Doheny Eye Institute, University of Southern California
    Residency
    Internship
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Esmaili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esmaili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esmaili has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esmaili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esmaili has seen patients for Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esmaili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Esmaili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esmaili.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esmaili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esmaili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Esmaili, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.