Dr. Daniel Esmaili, MD
Dr. Daniel Esmaili, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Beverly Hills Office9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 301, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (213) 483-8810
Eastvale Office12442 Limonite Ave Unit 200, Eastvale, CA 91752 Directions (951) 737-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hesperia Office11959 Mariposa Rd, Hesperia, CA 92345 Directions (760) 956-1100
Retina Vitreous Associates301 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 301, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 204-1410
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Daniel Esmaili, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye and Ear Infirm-Harvard Med Sch
- Doheny Eye Institute, University of Southern California
- Scripps Mercy Hospital
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
Dr. Esmaili has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esmaili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esmaili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esmaili has seen patients for Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esmaili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esmaili speaks Armenian and Persian.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Esmaili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esmaili.
