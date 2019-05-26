Dr. Daniel Escalante, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escalante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Escalante, DMD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Escalante, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Locations
Aspen Surgical Arts19700 E Parker Square Dr, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 963-0974
Dry Creek Oral Surgery125 Inverness Dr E Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0975Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had my wisdom teeth extracted by Dr.Escalante and I could not be happier. The surgery was an extreme success, and there was almost no pain afterwards followed by a quick recovery. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking into getting this surgery done, and will continue to go to him for any additional dental work. THANK YOU for the wonderful work!
About Dr. Daniel Escalante, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1245203041
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Fort Lewis 12 Month Advanced General Dentistry Residency
- Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
