Dr. Daniel Erhardt, MD
Dr. Daniel Erhardt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Osteoporsis Center of South Denver701 E Hampden Ave Ste 410, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0038
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
As a new patient with a severe condition the doctors and office staff were extremely accommodating with my referral and not only scheduled my appointment in a timely manner but, due to the urgency, called me to move it up 2 times. My appointment was with Dr. Erhardt but Dr. Reichart was aware of my condition and came in to check on me, and assist Dr. Erhardt. Both were amiable, took the time to explain their findings and concerns, were patient with my questions, and far exceeded my expectations. Dr. Erhardt called a few days later while on vacation to check in and discuss my lab results. He also indicated that he and Dr. Reichart had discussed and thought it would be best if I also saw an orthopedic surgeon, referred me to a great doctor, and even called to schedule my appointment to make sure I got a timely appointment. I can't express enough how grateful I am for both Dr. Erhardt and Dr. Reichart going above and beyond to make sure that I received the best possible treatment.
- Rheumatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1467870212
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Erhardt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erhardt works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Erhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.