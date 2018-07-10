Dr. Daniel Ene-Stroescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ene-Stroescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ene-Stroescu, MD
Dr. Daniel Ene-Stroescu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Group Health Cooperative Tacoma209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Not sure what happened with those one star reviews. I made an appointment to se Dr. Ene Stroescu and was seen quickly by rheumatology standards. He came in and listened to my long history and asked a lot of questions. He went down a list of several medications and offered a recommendation. He is definitely a doctor who likes to work with patients who want to participate in their own care. If you want to go a doctor and be told what to do, this is not your doctor. He likes participation.
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center|U Chicago Hosps
- NYU Downtown Hosp
- NYU Downtown Hosp
- POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
