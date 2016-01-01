Overview

Dr. Daniel Enayati, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They completed their residency with Queens Hospital Center



Dr. Enayati works at Optum - Family Medicine in Huntington Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Bronchitis and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.