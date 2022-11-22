See All Podiatric Surgeons in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Daniel Elgut, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Elgut, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Elgut works at South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Palm Beach Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL and Royal Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Palm Beach Gardens
    3375 Burns Rd Ste 107, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 570-2111
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Lake Worth
    3618 Lantana Rd Ste 102, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 763-7973
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Royal Palm Beach
    11412 Okeechobee Blvd Ste A, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4153

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Bethesda Hospital West
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 22, 2022
    I came in with awful nerve pain due to a surgery. I had done by another doctor and he cured me by the time I walked out of that office. I am feeling like a new person. Thank you. I love you so much. Have a happy Thanksgiving.
    — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Elgut, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215354352
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • JFK Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
