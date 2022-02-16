Overview

Dr. Daniel Eldredge, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Eldredge works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Primary Care Wilton in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.