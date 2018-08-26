Dr. Daniel Eisenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Eisenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Eisenberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
Locations
Foothill Cardiologycalifornia201 S Buena Vista St Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (626) 793-2885
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eisenberg was not only my Mom's cardiilogist and she lived to 93 and died of a non cardiac condition but he is me and my twin brother's cardiologist. He is like family and clearly shows us regularly that he really cares about us. His credentials are beyond exemplary as he is also an internist. He makes me laugh when I see him and I appreciate that as I have white coat syndrome.
About Dr. Daniel Eisenberg, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1770670515
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
Dr. Eisenberg has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eisenberg speaks Armenian.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.