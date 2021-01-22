Overview

Dr. Daniel Einhorn, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Einhorn works at East Valley Cardiology in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.