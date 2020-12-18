See All Ophthalmologists in Ventura, CA
Dr. Daniel Ebroon, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Daniel Ebroon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.

Dr. Ebroon works at Miramar Eye Specialists in Ventura, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA, Camarillo, CA and Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group
    3085 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 (805) 648-3085
    Conejo Simi Eye Medical Group
    351 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 102, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 (805) 497-3744
    Miramar Eye Specialist Medical Group
    771 E Daily Dr Ste 245, Camarillo, CA 93010 (805) 437-7155
    Westlake Eye Surgery Center
    2900 Townsgate Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361 (805) 496-6789

  Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  Ventura County Medical Center

Eyelid Disorders
Blepharitis
Stye
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Keratitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Tear Duct Disorders
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Diplopia
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Spasm
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Lazy Eye
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Senile Cataracts
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blepharophimosis - Ptosis - Esotropia - Syndactyly - Short Stature
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Dacryoadenitis
Eye Injuries
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Growth
Glaucoma
Graves' Disease
Iridocyclitis
Migraine
Nystagmus
Posterior Scleritis
Pterygium
Sjögren's Syndrome
Thyroid Eye Disease
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Health Net
    Health Net of California
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Dec 18, 2020
    Dr. Ebroom was by far the best and most professional surgeon I have ever dealt with. His care and concern and artistry in my top and bottom lids was impeccable! Not only was he so well-versed on what to do in my eyelid situation I genuinely felt he was an artist in making my eyes look the best possible! I have told so many of my friends through the years to go to him! You are still the best De. Ebroom!!
    Nancy Osborne — Dec 18, 2020
    Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Northwestern Meml Hospital Northwestern University
    Northwestern U
    Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
