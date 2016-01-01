Overview

Dr. Daniel Eardley, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Eardley works at Truesdale Surgical Associates in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Burn Injuries and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.