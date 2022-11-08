Dr. Daniel Ead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ead, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Ead, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Ead works at
Locations
-
1
Ead Urology1216 N University Dr Ste 1, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 645-8043
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Preferred Health Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ead?
All I can say great !
About Dr. Daniel Ead, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1457302895
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- University of Miami
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ead works at
Dr. Ead has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ead speaks Arabic and Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Ead. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.