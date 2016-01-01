Dr. Daniel Dwyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Dwyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Dwyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Dwyer works at
Locations
William J Wickwire MD Inc275 Victoria St Ste 2H, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 631-1051
Kos Laboratory18300 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 577-6031
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Dwyer, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1992889232
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Dermatology
Dr. Dwyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dwyer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dwyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dwyer speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwyer.
