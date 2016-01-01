Overview

Dr. Daniel Dwyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Dwyer works at William J Wickwire MD Inc in Costa Mesa, CA with other offices in Yorba Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.