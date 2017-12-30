Dr. Daniel Durance, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Durance, DDS
Overview
Dr. Daniel Durance, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Frankenmuth, MI.
Dr. Durance works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Churchgrove Dental Associates123 Churchgrove Rd Ste 1, Frankenmuth, MI 48734 Directions (989) 502-1304
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durance?
Dr. Durance is a very caring and gentle Dentist. I am delighted to have found him. I had to put under 10 minutes because there was no option for waiting under a minute. His whole staff are very nice people that do their job very well! Thanks to all of you! Ken S.
About Dr. Daniel Durance, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1508386202
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durance has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durance works at
Dr. Durance has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.