Dr. Daniel Dunlap, MD

Neurology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Dunlap, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Dunlap works at ACADIANA GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Acadiana Gastroenterology Associates
    601 W Saint Mary Blvd Ste 500, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 289-4978

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Daniel Dunlap, MD

  • Neurology
  • 58 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • 1174562367
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Dunlap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunlap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dunlap has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dunlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dunlap works at ACADIANA GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Dunlap’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunlap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunlap.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunlap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunlap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

