Dr. Daniel Dunaway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vandalia, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Kettering Health Troy, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Dunaway works at Pain Relief of Dayton in Vandalia, OH with other offices in Kettering, OH and Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.