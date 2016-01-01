Dr. Duhigg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Duhigg, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Duhigg, DO is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Duhigg works at
Locations
Duke City Recovery Toolbox LLC912 1ST ST NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 224-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Duhigg, DO
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Duhigg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Duhigg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duhigg.
