Overview

Dr. Daniel Dubovsky, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Dubovsky works at Atlanta Cancer Care in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.