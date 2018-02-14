Dr. Dubovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Dubovsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Dubovsky, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
Nsh Cancer Institute Professional Services A LLC5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 1100, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
If I had to name the top 5 Oncology Physicians in the state of Georgia, Dr. Daniel Dubovsky hands down would be among the best of the best! Dr. Dubovsky and Staff are a team of compassionate, professionals. All it takes is just one office visit... you'll know you and your love one is in good hands....SATISFACTION GAURANTEE!
About Dr. Daniel Dubovsky, MD
- Hematology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1255322848
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
