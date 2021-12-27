See All Ophthalmologists in Kahului, HI
Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kahului, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center and Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Driscoll works at Hawaii Vision Specialists in Kahului, HI with other offices in Hilo, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Drusen and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Walmart Pharmacy 10-3290
    101 Pakaula St, Kahului, HI 96732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 333-3233
  2. 2
    Hawaii Vision Specialists
    76 Kalanianaole St, Hilo, HI 96720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 333-3233
  3. 3
    Hawaii Cataract and Laser Institute Hilo LLC
    126 Puuhonu Way, Hilo, HI 96720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 935-0255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hilo Medical Center
  • Maui Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Drusen
Pinguecula
Visual Field Defects
Drusen
Pinguecula

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Panretinal Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    I. Paige — Dec 27, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1790970291
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst/u Miami
    • Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    • Case Wetern Res U
    • Ophthalmology
