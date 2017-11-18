Overview

Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Driscoll works at Plastic Surgical Associates in Newton Lower Falls, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.