Overview

Dr. Daniel Drinnen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rogersville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.



Dr. Drinnen works at Surgical Associates of East Tennessee in Rogersville, TN with other offices in Jefferson City, TN and Morristown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.