Dr. Daniel Dress, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Dress, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They completed their residency with Jacksonville Hospital
Dr. Dress works at
William H Cherry MD Inc25109 Jefferson Ave Ste 100, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (413) 781-1812
Boynton Care Center3795 W Boynton Beach Blvd Ste A, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Directions (561) 736-2001
East Springfield Medical Center1410 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 781-1812Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Dress is an excellent doctor. Very caring, takes time to assess and explain any issues. Glad I found him!
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1699771022
- Jacksonville Hospital
- University Hospital
Dr. Dress has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dress accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dress. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dress.
