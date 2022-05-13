Dr. Daniel Drennan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Drennan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Drennan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Med Coll Of Ga Ga Hlth Sci Univ|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and North Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Drennan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Pain Specialists - Centennial6825 S Galena St Ste 301, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0109
-
2
Comprehensive Pain Specialists340 E 1st Ave Ste 102, Broomfield, CO 80020 Directions (303) 963-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drennan?
Dr. Drennan was knowledgeable with my pain issue and was quick to recommend treatment along with PT. I am not one to take pain meds and I wanted my issue to be resolved and not masked. I am now pain free and back to hiking my favorite mountains.
About Dr. Daniel Drennan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1932387966
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Health Sciences Center|University of Utah Hospital
- University Of California (Irvine)Medical Center|University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University of Utah Health Sciences Center
- MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Med Coll Of Ga Ga Hlth Sci Univ|Medical College of Georgia
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drennan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drennan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drennan works at
Dr. Drennan has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drennan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Drennan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drennan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.