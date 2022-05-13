See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Centennial, CO
Dr. Daniel Drennan, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (66)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Drennan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Med Coll Of Ga Ga Hlth Sci Univ|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and North Suburban Medical Center.

Dr. Drennan works at Comprehensive Pain Specialists - Centennial in Centennial, CO with other offices in Broomfield, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Pain Specialists - Centennial
    6825 S Galena St Ste 301, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0109
    Comprehensive Pain Specialists
    340 E 1st Ave Ste 102, Broomfield, CO 80020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • North Suburban Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intractable Pain Syndromes Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (30)
    May 13, 2022
    Dr. Drennan was knowledgeable with my pain issue and was quick to recommend treatment along with PT. I am not one to take pain meds and I wanted my issue to be resolved and not masked. I am now pain free and back to hiking my favorite mountains.
    Denise Trombley — May 13, 2022
    • Pain Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932387966
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah Health Sciences Center|University of Utah Hospital
    • University Of California (Irvine)Medical Center|University of California Irvine Medical Center
    • University of Utah Health Sciences Center
    • MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Med Coll Of Ga Ga Hlth Sci Univ|Medical College of Georgia
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Drennan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drennan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drennan has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drennan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Drennan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drennan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

