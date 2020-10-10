Dr. Daniel Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Douglas, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Douglas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lisle, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
-
1
Surgery430 Warrenville Rd # 310, Lisle, IL 60532 Directions (630) 790-1700
-
2
Duly Health & Care40 S Clay St Ste 200, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 790-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Samaritan Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had a hernia surgery by Dr. Douglas. Fantastic job absolutely no issues.
About Dr. Daniel Douglas, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1417959180
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- University of Illinois Hospital
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglas has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
