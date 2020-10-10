Overview

Dr. Daniel Douglas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lisle, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Douglas works at DuPage Medical Group - Official in Lisle, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.