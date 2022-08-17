Dr. Douce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Douce, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Douce, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Niles, MI. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Locations
Niles Location42 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste 304, Niles, MI 49120 Directions
Marie Yaeger Cancer Center3900 Hollywood Rd, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Thrivent Financial
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Douce was very personable when discussing my husbands care although my husband ever gain the strengthen he needed for chemo Dr Douce listened to my husband and what he wanted
- Oncology
- English
- 1851541353
Education & Certifications
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Douce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douce works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Douce. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.