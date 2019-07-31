See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Cookeville, TN
Dr. Daniel Donovan, MD

Sleep Medicine
4 (22)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Donovan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.

Dr. Donovan works at Associates In Neurology in Cookeville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

  1. 1
    Associates In Neurology
    105 Cherry Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 528-5811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cookeville Regional Medical Center
  • Cumberland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 31, 2019
    Dr. Donovan it's a great doctor. He is very knowledgeable, answers your questions, caring, and spends time with you. He's very thorough with each appointment. His nurses & office personnel are great to work with and do return calls in a timely manner.
    Beverly P. — Jul 31, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Donovan, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Donovan, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629068994
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donovan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donovan works at Associates In Neurology in Cookeville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Donovan’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Donovan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donovan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

