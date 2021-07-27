Overview

Dr. Daniel Donovan Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Donovan Jr works at Mount Sinai Health System - Department of Endocrinology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.