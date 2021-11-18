Dr. Daniel Donohue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donohue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Donohue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Donohue, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown Univ and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Evergreen Ear Nose and Throat975 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-8600
Nassau Suffolk Internal Medcn618 Broadway, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (516) 222-8650
NYU Langone Medical Associates--Carle Place536 Mineola Ave, Carle Place, NY 11514 Directions (516) 222-8650
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent ...Dr Donohue probably saved me from having a massive coronary event. Don't hesitate to see him. I thank my lucky stars he was the interventional cardiologist there at the hospital that day!
About Dr. Daniel Donohue, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1003098542
Education & Certifications
- U Ca Irvine
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown Univ
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donohue has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donohue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donohue has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donohue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Donohue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donohue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donohue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donohue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.