Dr. Daniel Dietrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dietrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Dietrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Dietrick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Dietrick works at
Locations
-
1
Chesapeake Urology Associates8322 Bellona Ave Ste 202, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 825-6310
-
2
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC6535 N Charles St Ste 625, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 825-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dietrick?
Dr. Dan Dietrick is an outstanding Doctor, and as important, he is truly a caring and kind person. He cared for/counseled me when I had a scare with possible Prostate Cancer at age 55. After 2 biopsies and multiple discussions, luckily it was not Cancer. Dr. Dietrick went above and beyond in his caring. Later, I was in Italy for 2 months and had severe Kidney Stone attacks and contacted him from Italy. He said he would see me immediately at my return and schedule a CT scan. This Man Cares
About Dr. Daniel Dietrick, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1528015914
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dietrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dietrick accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dietrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dietrick works at
Dr. Dietrick has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dietrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dietrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dietrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.