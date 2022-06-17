Overview

Dr. Daniel Dibardino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.



Dr. Dibardino works at Fayyaz H Hashmi MD in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.