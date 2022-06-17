See All General Surgeons in Toledo, OH
Dr. Daniel Dibardino, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Dibardino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.

Dr. Dibardino works at Fayyaz H Hashmi MD in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates
    2222 Cherry St Ste 1250, Toledo, OH 43608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 251-3180
  2. 2
    Mercy St. Anne Hospital
    3404 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 407-1444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  • Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
  • Mercy Saint Anne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Surgery
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Surgery
Partial Lung Collapse
Pericardial Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Thoracentesis
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Abdominal Pain
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Atrial Septal Defect
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Endocarditis
Esophageal Diverticulum
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gastrotomy
Heart Defect Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparotomy
Lobectomy, Open
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Maze Procedure
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pulmonary Embolism
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Rib Fracture
Septal Defect
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Tricuspid Valve Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Wound Repair
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    L. Norwood — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Dibardino, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194904334
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Dibardino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibardino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dibardino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dibardino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dibardino works at Fayyaz H Hashmi MD in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Dibardino’s profile.

    Dr. Dibardino has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dibardino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibardino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibardino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dibardino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dibardino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

