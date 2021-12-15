See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Daniel Diaco, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Diaco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Diaco works at Daniel S Diaco MD in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction, Liposuction and Breast Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Diaco Institute of Plastic Surgery
    300 S Hyde Park Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Hypoplasia
Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 15, 2021
    I would and have recommended Dr. Diaco based on my patient experience. The staff is friendly and empathetic, and show a high level of profesionalism. Dr. Diaco's style is open, direct, and confident. You have confidence in his skillset and his ability to listen and respond to your needs and concerns.
    Venice Girl — Dec 15, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Diaco, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013074459
    Education & Certifications

    • La State University School Of Med
    • University of Florida
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Diaco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diaco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diaco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diaco has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, Liposuction and Breast Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

