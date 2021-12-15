Dr. Daniel Diaco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Diaco, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Diaco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Diaco Institute of Plastic Surgery300 S Hyde Park Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 876-6361
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would and have recommended Dr. Diaco based on my patient experience. The staff is friendly and empathetic, and show a high level of profesionalism. Dr. Diaco's style is open, direct, and confident. You have confidence in his skillset and his ability to listen and respond to your needs and concerns.
About Dr. Daniel Diaco, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Med
- University of Florida
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaco accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaco has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, Liposuction and Breast Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaco.
