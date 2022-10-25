See All Neurosurgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Daniel Denis, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Denis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Sherbrooke, Sherbrooke, Canada and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.

Dr. Denis works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Kenner, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 (352) 265-0916
    Ochsner Kenner
    200 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065 (504) 412-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Oct 25, 2022
    Excellent performance and compassion I was referred to many and for various reasons, they could not make anything happen. In severe pain, I pulled out all possibilities and Dr. Denis just happened to be in covering for the Doctor that is highly regarded in Louisiana. Dr. Denis came in and calmly explained everything. He was extremely well prepared and shocked me because I expected the much more senior doctor who had numerous accolades on the walk. Dr Denis was so direct and because he emphasized the crucial points along with extreme attention to detail, I agreed. Also, in addition to his incredible details and comforting personality, he rearranged the schedule due to my pain. The moment I woke after surgery, I was pain free After two weeks, I am still pain free. Doctors have assistants do all the prep and post operation calls normally. Dr Denis spoke to my wife and me before and after. Two weeks later, Dr Denis called to ensure my recovery was going well. Hope everyone has same!
    William Majeau — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Denis, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, French
    • 1184031627
    Education & Certifications

    • Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, University of California, Los Angeles, California
    • Neurosurgery, University of Montreal, Montreal, Canada
    • University of Sherbrooke, Sherbrooke, Canada
    • UNIVERSITY OF SHERBROOKE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Denis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denis has seen patients for Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Denis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denis.

