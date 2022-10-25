Dr. Daniel Denis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Denis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Denis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Sherbrooke, Sherbrooke, Canada and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Dr. Denis works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (352) 265-0916
-
2
Ochsner Kenner200 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 412-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Denis?
Excellent performance and compassion I was referred to many and for various reasons, they could not make anything happen. In severe pain, I pulled out all possibilities and Dr. Denis just happened to be in covering for the Doctor that is highly regarded in Louisiana. Dr. Denis came in and calmly explained everything. He was extremely well prepared and shocked me because I expected the much more senior doctor who had numerous accolades on the walk. Dr Denis was so direct and because he emphasized the crucial points along with extreme attention to detail, I agreed. Also, in addition to his incredible details and comforting personality, he rearranged the schedule due to my pain. The moment I woke after surgery, I was pain free After two weeks, I am still pain free. Doctors have assistants do all the prep and post operation calls normally. Dr Denis spoke to my wife and me before and after. Two weeks later, Dr Denis called to ensure my recovery was going well. Hope everyone has same!
About Dr. Daniel Denis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, French
- 1184031627
Education & Certifications
- Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, University of California, Los Angeles, California
- Neurosurgery, University of Montreal, Montreal, Canada
- University of Sherbrooke, Sherbrooke, Canada
- UNIVERSITY OF SHERBROOKE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denis works at
Dr. Denis has seen patients for Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Denis speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Denis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.