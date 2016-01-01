Overview

Dr. Daniel Dempsey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Dempsey works at HOSPITAL OF UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.