Dr. Daniel Dellatorre, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Dellatorre, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Daniel L. Dellatorre MD PC5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 855, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 652-2585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dellatorre is a very thorough, caring doctor who follows up with his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Daniel Dellatorre, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dellatorre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dellatorre accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dellatorre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dellatorre has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dellatorre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dellatorre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dellatorre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dellatorre, there are benefits to both methods.