Dr. Daniel Dellatorre, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. Daniel Dellatorre, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Dellatorre works at Dr. Daniel Dellatorre in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Daniel L. Dellatorre MD PC
    5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 855, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 652-2585

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Boil
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Boil

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lice
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Jun 10, 2020
    Dr. Dellatorre is a very thorough, caring doctor who follows up with his patients. I highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Daniel Dellatorre, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891833398
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Dellatorre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dellatorre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dellatorre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dellatorre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dellatorre works at Dr. Daniel Dellatorre in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Dr. Dellatorre’s profile.

    Dr. Dellatorre has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dellatorre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dellatorre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dellatorre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dellatorre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dellatorre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

