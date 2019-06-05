Overview

Dr. Daniel DeGroot, MD is an Urology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Milwaukee Medical College and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. DeGroot works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Oconto Falls, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.