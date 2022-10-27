Dr. Daniel Decook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Decook, MD
Dr. Daniel Decook, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Holland Hospital.
Lakeshore Surgical Associates PC577 Michigan Ave Ste 202, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 393-6887
- Holland Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Decook made my Mom feel comfortable with her medical issues and surgery went very well.
About Dr. Daniel Decook, MD
- 36 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- General Surgery
Dr. Decook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Decook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Decook speaks Bengali.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Decook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decook.
