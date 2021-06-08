Dr. Daniel Decker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Decker, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Decker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR.
Locations
Baxter Regional Urology Clinic505 Hospital Dr, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 508-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
- White River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Stint removed after kidney stone busted up.
About Dr. Daniel Decker, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
