Dr. Daniel Debottis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Debottis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Debottis works at
Locations
Orthopaedic Specialty Institute280 S Main St Ste 200, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 634-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Irvine Orthopaedic Associates16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 511, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (714) 634-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr DeBottis diagnosed my injury and scheduled my surgery within a couple days of the diagnosis. Although I had problems with the anesthesia, the surgery overall went well. The post-op recovery, honestly, was hell, but the staff was very attentive and worked hard to try and keep me comfortable. The Doctor explained the procedure in detail, and within a few months my arm was (almost) as good as before the injury.
About Dr. Daniel Debottis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Debottis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debottis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debottis has seen patients for Joint Pain, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debottis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Debottis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debottis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debottis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debottis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.