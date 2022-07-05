Overview

Dr. Daniel Debottis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Debottis works at Orthopaedic Specialty Institute Orange in Orange, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.