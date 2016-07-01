Overview

Dr. Daniel Dawson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.



Dr. Dawson works at BRAZOS VALLEY WOMENS CENTER in Bryan, TX with other offices in Crockett, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.