Dr. Davison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Davison, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Davison, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6500 W 65th St, Chicago, IL 60638 Directions (708) 496-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davison?
Phenomenal physician with years of experience. I couldn't ask for anything more from a doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Davison, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1750431870
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davison accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Davison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.