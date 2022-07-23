Dr. Daniel Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Davis, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Locations
Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center of Nm PC6200 Uptown Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 243-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Just had Mohs surgery first time with Dr. Davis and nurse Michelle. Very clear, unrushed clarification of entire process! I felt cared for and relaxed during surgery which I hardly noticed. Entire staff caring and progessional Got two check up calls same day, one from the doctor himself. This center has high standards! Hoping for the best on temple surgery.
About Dr. Daniel Davis, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
