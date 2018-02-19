Overview

Dr. Daniel Davis, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Baylor Weight Loss Surgery Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.