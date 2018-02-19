Dr. Daniel Davis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Davis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Davis, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Center for Metabolic and Weight Loss Surgery9101 N Central Expy Ste 370, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 820-8220
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
At 325 pounds I was rather despondent. After much counseling and prayer, I made the commitment to change my life with the help of Dr. Dan Davis and the #BUMCDanDavisTeam. Gastric Bypass surgery wasn't an easy fix but I was well prepared for that. Thanks to continual guidance and education from the #BUMCDanDavisTeam, TODAY I am #McLivinit !! In almost a year, I have lost in a healthy manner(well, healthier than before) over 120 #s and walked over 28 miles over the weekend while traveling in Spain
About Dr. Daniel Davis, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134173404
Education & Certifications
- Legacy Healthcare Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgery
- Columbia U Col of Phy&Surg Stamford Hosp
- Maimonides Hosp & Med Ctr
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis works at
