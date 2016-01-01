Dr. Daniel Davies, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Davies, DPM
Overview
Dr. Daniel Davies, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Islip, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Locations
Daniel Davies252 E Main St, East Islip, NY 11730 Directions (631) 581-8828
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davies?
About Dr. Daniel Davies, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1598766206
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davies has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Davies has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davies speaks Italian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.
